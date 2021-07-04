PS Plus July 2021: Bad news for PS4 free game fans as rival service gets big boost

PS Plus subscribers who only have a PS4 console will not be able to play the headlining game this month.
That’s the bad news; the good news is that while you can only play A Plague Tale via PS Plus on PlayStation 5 right now, you can plan for the future.
That’s because gamers who are planning on upgrading to the PS5 can still add it to their digital library this month.
This can be done by skipping your PS4 console and using one of PlayStation’s other platforms.
To add a PS5 console to your library, you need to log into your PSN account on the mobile PlayStation App, or the PlayStation Store web site.
After doing this, you need to search for the game, and then you can add it to your library. After doing this, you’ll be able to play A Plague Tale when you have a PS5 console.
It’s a small consolation to know about, considering that many PS Plus subscribers who own a PS4 console will be missing out again.
With Plague Tale being the headline game for this month, it will be disappointing for many that they can’t play it.
Unlike Destruction AllStars or Operation: Tango, A Plague Tale is available on PS4 and PS5, making it a missed opportunity.
This isn’t the first time Sony has offered the PS5 version of an existing PS4 game as a free title.
One of the first to be launched in this format was ManEater, and more are expected to be announced over the coming months.
But while PS4 console owners will have to wait to play one of July’s top free games, there could be some big news around the corner for those who own a PS Now subscription.
New rumours this week suggest that Sony are adding some big titles to the service this month, starting on July 6.
With the announcement scheduled for tomorrow, there could be five big games revealed as part of the lineup.
This included Red Dead Redemption 2 and Judgment headlining the month, with first-part exclusive God of War also included.
Sony could also be about to add Nioh 2 and Moving Out to the PS Now service, which would help to make up for the removal of Marvel’s Avengers on July 6.
However, it should be noted that this new leak remains unverified for now and should be taken with a pinch of salt until we learn more from Sony.
WHAT IS PLAYSTATION PLUS?
PlayStation Plus is a subscription service offered by Sony that is required if you want to access multiplayer on non-free-to-play games.
It also comes with a number of other benefits, the most popular being the free monthly titles offered.
This library of PS4 games are made available each month for subscribers to download and play at no extra cost throughout the course of their PlayStation Plus membership.
Each month, at least two PS4 games are added to the PS Plus monthly games library.
If you’ve downloaded a game or added it to your download list before it is removed from PS Plus monthly games, you will be able to play it for as long as you are a member of PlayStation Plus. If your PlayStation Plus membership ends, or you choose to cancel your membership, you will not be able to access any content downloaded as part of the PS Plus monthly games, but you will regain access when you purchase a new membership.
July’s collection of free PS Plus games includes A Plague Tale on PS5, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on PS4.
