Rio Ferdinand snubbed after dragging Sir Alex into Brexit debate during bizarre EU rant

The England legend has played a central part in the BBC’s coverage of the Three Lion’s incredible journey in Euro 2020 as they prepare to take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals this evening. He was spotted celebrating wildly alongside fellow pundits Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer after England secured a historic 2-0 win over Germany. Ferdinand, who played 81 times for the national side and is one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, often uses his experience to give an expert insight into games.

But he also risked sparking the fury of Brexiteers when he commented on the prospect of the UK leaving the European Union (EU) just days before the vote in 2016. He wrote on Facebook: “The question about our future in Europe isn’t about Conservative vs Labour, it’s not about which bunch of politicians we want running the country. It’s much bigger than that. “It’s not about the next five years, it’s about the next 50. Probably even longer. “It’s about the sort of country our kids are going to grow up in, and how the rest of the world will look at Britain from now on.

“And from all I’ve heard on both sides of this debate, I think our country is at a pretty important fork in the road, and the decision we make could take us to very different places.” After his passionate opening remarks, Ferdinand stated that he is “for remaining part of the EU” and he gave three reasons for it – one of which bizarrely appeared to take inspiration from his former manager. He stated: “I think that politics is a team game. “I worked for the greatest manager of all time. Sir Alex Ferguson always taught us that no individual is bigger than the team, that just because we played for Man United – a massive, famous club – didn’t mean we could swan around doing our own thing. “We had to work even harder, and be even more of a team, to get where we wanted to be. And I think Europe is a bit like that. READ MORE: Take that, Southgate! Mancini’s Brexit snub over England manager job

“For myself personally who struggles to make ends meet week-to-week with low wages and four kids, something needs to give. “With all due respect Rio you don’t have the same worries as the majority of the population.” Another added: “Rio, the advantages of being in the EU which you are talking about are the reason why it was made in the first place. “But this union is not serving the purposes it was made for and clearly it does not look like it is going to.” And a third claimed: “Rio we love you and you’ll always be a legend to us, but I’m sorry pal this is more scaremongering coming from the rich and mighty. “We are all able to make our own choice without being told these unfound facts.” A record sum of almost £5million has been bet with Betfair on hot 15/8 favourites England winning Euro 2020, as more of the public believe football is coming home than ever before.

Author: Callum Hoare

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Sport