Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic eye history and other Wimbledon week two things to watch

There is plenty on the line during the second week of Wimbledon 2021, as Roger Federer looks to win a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title and Novak Djokovic attempts to move level with the Swiss and Rafael Nadal on the list of the most Grand Slams in the history of men’s tennis. The pair are on course to meet in the final on July 11 in what would be a repeat of their epic 2019 final when Djokovic saved two championship points to win the longest Wimbledon final in history.

Federer aims for one of his greatest triumphs Having battled form and fitness at the age of 39, winning this year’s Wimbledon would arguably be Federer’s greatest ever achievement. The Swiss has not won a major title since the 2018 Australian Open but came close to stunning Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final. Federer had two championship points on his racket but could not convert as the world No 1 produced another Houdini act to deny his rival. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will be aiming to become the oldest men’s winner at Wimbledon since 41-year old Arthur Gore triumphed in 1909. JUST IN: Wimbledon get thumbs up for full capacity crowds in Roger Federer and Emma Raducanu boost

Dominant Djokovic looks to equal slam record en-route to ‘golden slam’ 2021 is turning into a historic year for the world No 1 who has already won the opening two Grand Slams of the year at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. The Serb heads into the second week having dropped just one set and is looking every bit the heavy favourite to win a sixth Wimbledon title. Victory at SW19 this year will see Djokovic draw level with Federer and Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles and would continue his quest to win an unprecedented Golden Slam. The 19-time Grand Slam champion could win all four Grand Slams and Olympic gold in one year, an achievement which has never been accomplished before in the men’s game.

Djokovic is the two-time defending champion at Wimbledon having won the title in 2018 and 2019. And whilst Federer is recognised as the game’s greatest ever grass court player, he has lost all three Wimbledon finals against Djokovic who is a five-time champion. In truth, it would represent a major shock if Djokovic does not lift the Wimbledon trophy at the end of week two. He takes on Cristian Garin in the fourth road on Monday.

Can the next-gen finally step up and win a Grand Slam? It’s fair to say that the tennis world has been waiting for some time now for the next generation of male tennis players to step forward and win a Grand Slam title. Stefanos Tsitsipas came closest but blew a two-set lead in the French Open final to Djokovic before losing in the first round of Wimbledon to Frances Tiafoe. Still in the draw though is world No 2 Daniil Medvedev who come close to winning a Grand Slam twice but finished runner-up to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final and to Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open. The Russian was almost bundled out of the tournament in the third round on Saturday when he found himself down two sets to love against Marin Cilic before fighting back to win in five. It’s that type of fightback which has been missing from the younger generation of players so Medvedev has certainly shown that he has what it takes to go deep into the second week.

How much further can Raducanu go? Britain’s Emma Radacanu has defied the odds as a wildcard to reach the fourth round on her Wimbledon debut. The question now is how much further can she progress as we enter the business end of the tournament? A winnable fourth round match against Ajla Tomljanovic awaits on Monday but beyond that it’s anybody’s guess how much longer she can keep this run going. The only other British woman to go this deep into Wimbledon is Johanna Konta who reached the quarter-finals in 2019 and the semis in 2017. It’s no longer unrealistic to think that Raducanu could match that feat this week.

Author: Isaac Seelochan

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Sport