Sheridan Smith and fiancé Jamie Horn announce split 3 years after meeting on dating app

BAFTA -winning Gavin and Stacey actress Sheridan Smith has revealed that with “great sadness” she has called time on her three-year relationship. The star had been engaged to Jamie Horn, who she met on the popular dating app, Tinder.

Sheridan, 40, last year welcomed her first child, a son, Billy, with former insurance broker Jamie, 31.

However, the former couple, who became engaged to be married just three months after first meeting, have now revealed that they have decided to spend time apart.

In recent months, Sheridan and Jamie have opted to keep a low profile, with the actress-turned-singer rarely sharing snaps of the pair to her social media.

Now, Sheridan has confirmed their devastating split, but insists the pair will continue to raise their son together.

READ MORE: Matt Baker inundated with support as he shares ‘big news’