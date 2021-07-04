Sky Q, NOW TV and Roku viewers just got treated to more free content to watch this month

Sky TV, NOW and owners of Roku-powered devices are in for a real treat this month with a barrage of extra shows and films arriving on these platforms. A whole host of content, including movies, shows and dedicated children’s entertainment is going live throughout July and the best part is – it won’t cost a penny to watch! This update comes courtesy of the Roku Channel, which is adding hours of extra shows to watch to its growing catalogue.
Explaining more on its company blog, Roku’s Mike Duin said: “This month, The Roku Channel has a range of new, and of course, FREE entertainment for you to stream on all Roku, Sky Q and NOW TV streaming players! With the summer season finally upon us, why not treat yourself, your friends or your loved ones to a movie night after a long day enjoying the scorching heat. With no subscription fees or login’s required – there really is no catch.”
The Roku Channel, which is available on all Roku-branded set-top boxes and Roku-powered Smart TVs by default, can also be found in the My Apps menu of the Sky Q box. NOW (formerly NOW TV) also leverages Roku hardware for its NOW-branded streaming boxes and sticks, so you’ll be able to find a shortcut to launch The Roku Channel on there too!
If you use any of these services then here’s what’s arriving on your TV this month for free.
NEW MOVIES
The Sapphires: Taking you back to Vietnam in 1968, four young and talented Aboriginal Australian girls learn about love, friendship, and war as they entertain US troops.
Red Lights: Watch psychologist Margaret Matheson and her assistant as they examine paranormal activity. Featuring Sigourney Weaver and Robert de Niro!
Haywire: After facing a huge betrayal, the black ops operative (played by Gina Carano) is forced to get revenge on her new enemies.
NEW TV SERIES
Salvage Hunters: Take yourself on a journey with Drew Pritchard and travel around the UK in search of some beautiful and unique antiques!
Lip Service: Following along to explore the love, lust and lives of three LGBTQIA+ women living in Glasgow.
Rose and Maloney: Watch along for a show packed with both crime and drama, a woman and her assistant work for an organisation that seeks out the most shocking miscarriages of justice.
Along with these movies and TV series, there’s also some additions to Roku’s Originals which are exclusively available to watch via this service.
NEW ROKU ORIGINALS
Thanks A Million: Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Nick Jonas, give back to people who have made a profound impact on their lives.
Murder House Flip: This Roku Original show flips the most unconventional homes in the US. Murder and makeovers don’t usually go together, but now we’re wondering why this hasn’t been a thing before!
Punk’d: Chance the Rapper pulls off some of the craziest pranks on his celebrity friends.
KIDS AND FAMILY
Xavier Riddle: The show will teach them that anything is possible; Xavier, Yadina and Brad go back in time to meet their incredible heroes of the past!
Rocket Monkeys: As the universe faces aliens, criminal masterminds, and the evil dimensions, the world turns to the bravest and brightest to save the day!
Artzooka: Your kids can get artsy and crafty this month with Artzooka; they will learn how to use recycled materials to create the coolest art projects!
Look Kool: Help Hamza and his robot cat find the answers to mathematical mysteries through songs, skits and crazy challenges!
