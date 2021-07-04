Sky Q, NOW TV and Roku viewers just got treated to more free content to watch this month

Sky TV , NOW and owners of Roku-powered devices are in for a real treat this month with a barrage of extra shows and films arriving on these platforms. A whole host of content, including movies, shows and dedicated children’s entertainment is going live throughout July and the best part is – it won’t cost a penny to watch! This update comes courtesy of the Roku Channel, which is adding hours of extra shows to watch to its growing catalogue.

Explaining more on its company blog, Roku’s Mike Duin said: “This month, The Roku Channel has a range of new, and of course, FREE entertainment for you to stream on all Roku, Sky Q and NOW TV streaming players! With the summer season finally upon us, why not treat yourself, your friends or your loved ones to a movie night after a long day enjoying the scorching heat. With no subscription fees or login’s required – there really is no catch.”

The Roku Channel, which is available on all Roku-branded set-top boxes and Roku-powered Smart TVs by default, can also be found in the My Apps menu of the Sky Q box. NOW (formerly NOW TV) also leverages Roku hardware for its NOW-branded streaming boxes and sticks, so you’ll be able to find a shortcut to launch The Roku Channel on there too!

If you use any of these services then here’s what’s arriving on your TV this month for free.