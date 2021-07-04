Sonic The Hedgehog’s Voice Actor Reassures Fans He’s Here To Stay

© Sega

Over the past day, a rumour surfaced that Roger Craig Smith’s return as the Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor would be a one-off.

It stems from comments made by Super Monkey Ball announcer Brian Maa-Uhl on a recent YouTube Q&A, which are open to interpretation. During the live stream, he noted how Sonic’s voice actor had come out of retirement to return for “one last job”.

This of course caught the attention of the Sonic fandom, and the voice of Sonic has since denied this on social media – reassuring fans he’s here to stay. Or in his words:

“Trust THIS source: I’m back…period.”

At the start of 2021, Smith announced his departure from the role. Sega seemingly made it official with its own parting message and then out of the blue, the same voice actor announced his surprise return to the role in May. No reason for his departure or return was officially revealed.

“I can’t fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community. I hope to honor your support and passion as I’m officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games. Can’t wait for ya to see what we have planned! THANK YOU…from the bottom of my blue heart.”

So there you have it – according to the Sonic voice actor himself, he’ll be hanging around. Are you looking forward to more Sonic projects featuring Roger Craig Smith in the future? Tell us down below.

