‘Spain is very safe’- Brit traveller hits out at Johnson’s ‘laughable’ travel rules

Although Spain ’s Balearic Islands were placed onto the green watch list at the June 24 traffic light review, the Spanish mainland remains on the amber list. The news came as a devastating blow, with Britons still unable to visit holiday favourites such as Benidorm, Marbella and Alicante without having to quarantine on their return home.

Indeed, up until June 26, 2021, Spanish authorities made it illegal to be in a public place, whether indoors or outdoors, without an adequate face mask.

She continued: “You’d wear a mask on the street and it was mandatory on the beach.

“They even had one rule where if you were running, you have to wear a mask.”

Heightened cleaning measures are also apparent in public places such as shops and restaurants.

“They’re very careful. There is disinfectant everywhere, in every shop you go into.

“On a personal level, I just find it quite frankly ridiculous.”

Ms Taylor also points to Spain’s weather, as a benefitting factor in aiding social distancing.

“In the summer in Andalusia and the Costa del Sol, all of those coastal places you’re on the beach, outside. Its café lifestyle- you’re sitting outside at night.

“That’s the lifestyle of Spain.

“And from April onwards, that’s it. Everyone’s outside because you start getting into like 30-or 40-degree heat, you’re not going to be sat inside.”