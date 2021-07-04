Star Wars reboot: Is the sequel trilogy being rebooted?

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron teased by director Patty Jenkins

Star Wars returned to the big screen in 2015 with The Force Awakens, the first film in the series since 2005. It was followed up in 2017 and 2019 with The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker respectively. However, many fans of the Star Wars series were not happy with how the series ended, as it killed off Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), saw Rey (Daisy Ridley) taking on the Skywalker name, and brought back Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Since then, rumours have surfaced online that the sequel trilogy will be scrapped so the series can be rebooted.

Is Star Wars going to be rebooted? At the moment, we don’t know. Disney and Lucasfilm have not publicly said anything about changing the timeline of Star Wars, but it is very unlikely. Despite this, Star Wars “leakers” such as Doomcock and Mike Zeroh seem convinced that the series is going through a change behind the scenes. With that said, their “sources” have never been verified, and their information has not always been correct, so it would be wise to accept their leaks with a large grain of salt. Doomcock in particular spoke out in a video earlier this year claiming the series’ next film will utilise time travel to change the events of The Rise of Skywalker. READ MORE: Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Alec Guinness hated ‘awful’ script

[embedded content]

Star Wars reboot: Will the sequel trilogy be rebooted?

Doomcock said: “The first scenario is a kind of soft reboot of the sequel trilogy, and is by far the worst option on the table. In this scenario, [Disney] use the ‘Veil of the Force’ to go back in time and warn Luke not to try and kill Ben Solo.” This “scenario” would stop Ben Solo from becoming Kylo Ren, therefore stopping the events of the sequel trilogy. Another theory Doomcock had was that Disney would produce a Luke Skywalker movie set ten years after the events of Return of the Jedi, once again changing the course of the sequel trilogy. The YouTuber also claimed Disney Plus could see the sequel trilogy remade into a 10-part mini-series. What do you think? Should the Star Wars films be rebooted? Join the debate in the comments section here

[embedded content]

Star Wars reboot: Will Rey and Kylo Ren’s stories be changed?

Doomcock said: “If [Disney] were to remake the sequel trilogy… the sequel trilogy would be remade exclusively for Disney Plus, according to my source. With a story being spread out between eight-to-ten mini-series, and three seasons of full series.” Meanwhile, another noted Star Wars leaker, Zeroh, claims the story of Rey will be continued in an upcoming series as well. The Disney Plus show, which Zeroh didn’t name, is said to show Rey with a son named Cade Skywalker, a child she gave birth to through the Force (much like how Anakin Skywalker was born). He also said Brie Larson would be appearing in a new Disney Plus series that focuses on a new character, Maeve. DON’T MISS…

Star Wars reboot: Fans have been yearning for a reboot

Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer released by Disney+

Zeroh said Maeve will be a new kind of Jedi who is stronger than both Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker combined. On this supposed series, Zeroh added: “Maeve is set to go on a journey to find an ancient Force power that is stronger than the light and dark side of the Force … Maeve is set to discover and obtain and learn about it in this new show.” He has since claimed Brie has been “fired” from her new role. Both leakers have also claimed original Star Wars director George Lucas will be returning to the helm of the movies. Lucas hasn’t directed a Star Wars film since 2005’s Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

If Lucas were to make a return to the series as director, fans might expect him to bring some of the magic he used in the original trilogy, and the prequel trilogy. However, these reports are also unconfirmed as of yet and no new Star Wars films have been announced just yet. For now, the next Star Wars property comes in the form of Kenobi, the Obi-Wan-based series, which is due for release in 2022. The Star Wars films are available on Disney Plus now.

Author: Callum Crumlish

