Taking aspirin can slash your chance of dying from cancer by a FIFTH

Elwood is eager for more research to be done in the area of aspirin and cancer.

He said this would “clearly be of great value, and new studies should be encouraged”.

With more than 200 known cancers (according to the NHS), Elwood believes research into some of the lesser-known cancers would also be beneficial.

At present, there are randomised trials focussing on the use of aspirin treatment in bowel, breast, and prostate cancers.

Author: Chanel Georgina

