The former President described the charges as a political attack on him but did not dispute some of the allegations against the Trump Organization and its CFO

Trump told a crowd in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday night that “every company” does “fringe benefits,” but he mocked prosecutors for pursuing the charges, saying it is “reminiscent of a communist dictatorship targeting your political opponents.” The comments mark the former President’s most substantial yet on the charges after they were unsealed last week in the first criminal case against his namesake company.

“Never before has New York City and their prosecutors or perhaps any prosecutors criminally charged a company or a person for fringe benefits,” Trump said. “Fringe benefits. Murders, OK; human trafficking, no problem. But fringe benefits, you can’t do that.”

An indictment unsealed Thursday by the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the company and an entity called Trump Payroll Corporation with 10 counts and Allen Weisselberg with 15 felony counts in connection with an alleged scheme stretching back to 2005 “to compensate Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives in a manner that was ‘off the books.’ ” They were charged with a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, and falsifying business records. Weisselberg, who has pleaded not guilty, was also charged with grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.

Trump didn’t dispute prosecutors’ allegations that Weisselberg received off-the-books compensation during his rally Saturday night. He mentioned Weisselberg’s car lease, apartment and tuition payments for his grandchildren.