Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici makes fresh Harry Kane transfer vow amid Man City interest

The Italian says he is yet to speak to Kane, whose brace in the 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday helped England reach the semi-final of Euro 2020.
Paratici added: “I’ve not had any conversation with Harry Kane yet – just because I don’t want to disturb our players during the Euros. He’s an incredible striker.”
Tottenham finally ended their search for a new manager last week, appointing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on a two-year deal.
Paratici explained the reason for Nuno’s appointment to the club’s official website.
Author: Lewis Winter
Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Sport
0 Comments