Travel crackdown: Armed police patrol Spanish holiday hotspots as Brits return this summer

British holidaymakers can now travel to popular summer destinations, including Magaluf, but many can expect a very difference experience as officials crackdown on wild partygoers. Tourism bosses are understood to be keen to reinvent the reputation of the Balearics Islands, which are famed for some of its rowdy late night bar crawls and extravagant boat parties.

The mayor of Calvià, a municipality on the island of Majorca, has spoken of changing the perception of the region and ditching “tourism of excesses”. Calvia council has already become the first place in Mallorca to impose its own fines for anti-social behaviour and breaches of coronavirus regulations. Bars across the Balearic Islands have been placed under a 2am curfew, as well as a ban on dancing.

Armed police have also stepped up patrols through the night to ensure rules are being followed by holidaymakers. The mayor of Calvià, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal said: “Our police and the Civil Guard will be prepared and coordinated so that Calvià continues to be a safe tourist destination. “Here we will be vigilant with the fulfillment of the norm against the tourism of excesses”. A Calvia council spokesperson added: “Co-ordination between the Civil Guard and the Local Police of Calvià is essential, both on land and on the coast to avoid party boats.

“Calvia council is working on this line and has requested special collaboration from the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard and the General Directorate of Emergencies of the Government of the Balearic Islands.” The Balearic Islands was added the UK’s green list for travel on Wednesday. Britons no longer need to quarantine for 10 days, but must take a coronavirus test before and after travel. Data released on Friday suggested tourist arrivals to the Spanish islands almost doubled from April to May, although they remained 83 percent below the number seen in May 2019. READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: French fishermen plot new Channel revolt

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “We have been living now for 18 months with extraordinary restrictions of one kind or another. “It does look as if, thanks to the success of the vaccine programme, that we now have the scope to roll back those restrictions and return to normality as far as possible. “We should all be prepared though that cases may continue to rise, they may continue to rise significantly but we do now have to move into a different period where we learn to live with the virus, we take precautions and we as individuals take personal responsibility.”

Author: Luke Hawker

