Type 2 diabetes symptoms: Four sensations indicative of high blood sugar

Am I at risk of type 2 diabetes?
People over the age of 25 are more at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, especially if they’re from south Asian descent.
Your risk for this condition also increases if you have a close relative who has type 2 diabetes, such as a parent or sibling.
You’re also more likely to develop type 2 diabetes if you’re overweight.
However, it must be noted that some people aren’t overweight when they’re diagnosed with the condition.
