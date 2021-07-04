UFO sightings: Pentagon can’t rule out alien ETs and neither should you, says investigator

Despite the buzz surrounding the report, this is not the first time the US has investigated the UFO phenomenon.

In 1969, the US Air Force compiled the infamous Project Blue Book – a list of nearly 13,000 sighings, including 700 that were deemed “unidentified”.

And there are, of course, those who were not as enthusiastic about the report or its findings.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the famed astrophysicist and science communicator, has been very vocal about his distrust towards the Pentagon’s declassified UFO videos – and UFO sightings in general.

He publically decried the quality of most sightings, claiming blurry videos and fuzzy images are simply not enough to back and ET origin for some of these phenomena.

His stance towards UFO sightings contrasts his belief alien life probably does exist somewhere out there in our infinite universe – but it has certainly not visited our planet.

Author: Sebastian Kettley

