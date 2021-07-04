‘Very different’: Princess Anne ‘stoic’ in public & Prince Charles ‘loves solitude’

Princess Anne and Prince Charles regularly undertake royal duties separately and tend to only be seen together for special occasions. One body language expert has shared how the siblings are “very different”.
Princess Anne and Prince Charles are just two years apart in age, with Charles born in 1948 and Anne in 1950.
It is thought that at a young age, the siblings had a tight bond due to their parents often being away on royal tours.
However, despite the close age gap, one expert has shared how their body language shows they are different from one another.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, body language expert Judi James explained that although rare to see mirroring signals, there are signs that suggest “two very different personalities”.
She said: “It would be unusual to see siblings (apart from twins) to use mirrored body language rituals and signals but when Charles and Anne were children some very strong contrasts were already visible, suggesting two very different personalities.
“Anne looked confident, adventurous and optimistic and used positioning and engaged, involved rituals to suggest she was at the heart of the family.
“When she did begin to appear in public by herself her strongest non-verbal bonds were with her father who appeared present in many of her shots.
“Charles, though, had a tendency to sit on the peripherals of the family with poses displaying body language that picked him out as a bit of an outsider.
“His eye expression was often dreamy and reflective and he was rarely seen with a congruent, convincing smile.
“His body language suggested he found life as complex and difficult as Anne found it easy.”
Princess Anne will often appear solo while Prince Charles tends to appear with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
According to Judi, there are still enough signs to suggest that little has changed from when they were children.
She explained: “Since he married Camilla and she was integrated into the royal Firm, Charles does look more relaxed about life in general and has even begun to showboat again on his royal visits, but he still wears the steepled, puckered brows that give his eye expression such a look of self-pity and bewilderment, as though he still finds the world a puzzling and worrying place.
“He looks friendly but he also looks like a man who loves solitude and who is never at his happiest than when he is wandering around his gardens in his slightly mystical-looking threadbare long coat.”
However, Princess Royal’s body language signals suggest a more “stoic” and less “analytical view of life”.
Judi added: “Unlike Charles’s puckered brows, hers are often pulled into a frown but with one brow slightly raised to suggest good spirits or good humour.
“Charles exhibits underlying anxieties by his almost constant self-touch and checking rituals, like his cuff-fiddle and pocket-pat.
“Anne, on the other hand, appears to have no anxiety or self-comfort rituals, suggesting high levels of inner confidence and fearlessness.”
Although Charles and Anne also have two other siblings, they are the ones often seen more out and about.
Anne will even perform duties on behalf of her mother, Queen Elizabeth.
The expert concluded: “These differences could have been alienating and probably were. There were few if any poses of the brother and sister looking close or sharing any fun over the years and these contrasting traits could have created a lack of empathy between them.
“Recently though, age and circumstances do appear to have led to more signals of closeness or even rapport between them.
“With the death of their father and the changes in the top tier of royals both Charles and Anne have stepped up to support their mother and fill the gaps in the Firm.
“Shared goals and responsibilities might have turned them into a bit of a team at last.”
Author: Sophie Harris
