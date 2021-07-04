Week in Review: Budgets local and state passed

APS approves school budget

Austin Public Schools approved its 2021-22 school year budget in the nick of time Tuesday, putting the district on solid ground for the coming school year, which is coming off one of the most difficult times in the school’s history.

This was solid work by the district’s administration to do everything possible to ensure Austin doesn’t fall behind, especially considering where the district has had to come from. Now the district can continue putting work toward getting things back to normal, whatever that may include in the future.

Swimming pool shut down this week

What a bummer.

On Fourth of July weekend,when temperatures are going to reach into the 90s, it would have been the perfect time to have the pool open.

Unfortunately, because of complications with staffing, the Austin Municipal Pool will have to close this weekend, save for the splash pad, which will fortunately be open and free to use.

Legislature passes budget

We’re happy to see that the Legislature was able to come to an agreement on a $ 52 billion budget that in turn averted a partial government shutdown.

While we still have questions as to how we even got to this point, it’s still positive news to see that in the end, legislators and Gov. Tim Walz were able to find enough common ground to keep the lights on.

Good Samaritan’s Jenna Crooks recognized nationally

What a worthwhile award for Jenna Crooks, director of nursing for Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare here in Austin. Her positive outlook during the COVID-19 pandemic and willingness to go where she was needed most is such a good thing to see. Her generous nature is an example of the light coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Minnesota approves tuition raise

While tuition hikes at colleges and universities will always be something students and families will have to cope with, the timing of the University of Minnesota’s hike of 1.5% is poor and unfair to students coming back to college.

Students were right to be upset by the rise in tuition and it’s unfortunate that this is now one more thing they will have to deal with.

A good amount of students from Austin attend the University of Minnesota, so we feel for students who will once again be paying more for an education.

Author: Daily Herald

Read more here >>> Austin Daily Herald