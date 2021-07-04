‘Worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus!’ Island calls for foreign aid amid heatwave

For about a week, Cyprus has experienced a scorching heatwave with temperatures reaching up to 40C.

Charalambos Alexandrou, Director of the Department of Forests, told Omega TV: “It is the worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus.”

He added the perimeter of the inferno stretched for “at least 40km (25 miles)”.

Vassos Vassiliou, a community leader in Arakapas, described the fire as a “whirlwind.

“It destroyed everything,” he said.