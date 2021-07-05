Aled Jones apologises after denying posting erotic photo to Twitter amid hacking claim

Someone else offered some friendly words of advice: “Don’t forget to enable 2 Factor Auth and use a password manager!”

With the huge response the mistake had generated, Aled’s name began trending on Twitter, causing others to try and find out what they had missed.

One user joked: “30 years ago, if I was asked ‘what will you be doing in 30 years time?’, I doubt I would have answered ‘searching for a picture of Aled Jones’ c**k on a thing called Twitter on a miniature computer that can fit in your pocket”

Another agreed: “Gary Barlow singing ‘Three Lions’ and Aled Jones flashing his diddle on Fleets, is it? I think that’s enough Twitter for tonight. Maybe forever.”

Author: Jessica Williams

