Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Aled Jones apologises after denying posting erotic photo to Twitter amid hacking claim

91views
91
14 shares, 91 points
Aled Jones apologises after denying posting erotic photo to Twitter amid hacking claim

Someone else offered some friendly words of advice: “Don’t forget to enable 2 Factor Auth and use a password manager!”

With the huge response the mistake had generated, Aled’s name began trending on Twitter, causing others to try and find out what they had missed.

One user joked: “30 years ago, if I was asked ‘what will you be doing in 30 years time?’, I doubt I would have answered ‘searching for a picture of Aled Jones’ c**k on a thing called Twitter on a miniature computer that can fit in your pocket”

Another agreed: “Gary Barlow singing ‘Three Lions’ and Aled Jones flashing his diddle on Fleets, is it? I think that’s enough Twitter for tonight. Maybe forever.”

Author: Jessica Williams
Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Celebrity News

, , , , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in