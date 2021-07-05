Baby Dogecoin: What is Baby Dogecoin? What is it worth?

Elon Musk took to Twitter earlier today and wrote another cryptocurrency tweet.
He appropriated lyrics from the well-known “Baby Shark” children’s song and replaced them with Baby Doge.
Mr Musk published his tweet at 10.24am BST, and Baby Doge quickly spiked.
The coin’s value shifted from $ 0.000000000916 at 10.16am BST to $ 0.000000001642 at 11.06am BST.
Baby Doge continued to grow from there up to its present value, where it appears to have plateaued for the time being.
Mr Musk’s tweet drew a wide range of responses, including some from Baby Doge’s social media team.
Author: Liam Doyle
Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Finance Feed
