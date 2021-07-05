Can we live with Covid? Government plans to ‘treat it like the flu’

And the Prime Minister’s spokesman outlined the vaccination programme, testing capacity and “other mitigations” that can keep deaths at bay.

He added: “We take every conceivable reasonable step to ensure the public are protected.”

Mr Johnson hopes he can treat Covid as the flu, known to kill thousands of people a year in the UK.

The flu is less deadly and roughly as infective as Covid and kills between 8,000 and 20,000 people a year.

By comparison, Covid has killed 128,000 people since the pandemic began.

Daily infection numbers presently sit at an average of 23,113.

Scientists believe the UK isn’t ready to shed remaining Covid restrictions, never mind living with the virus.

Author: Liam Doyle

