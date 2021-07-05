Caspian Sea explosion: Huge fireball sighted off coast of Azerbaijan

At approximately 9.30pm on Sunday, a fireball lit up the night sky in the Caspian Sea south of the capital city of Baku. The cause of the explosion is not yet known, yet some experts believe it may have been the result of exploding gas given off by a mud volcano.

Initial reports stated the explosion occurred at an oil platform, but the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said no accidents had taken place.

Ibrahim Ahmadov, a representative of SOCAR told APA news agency: “No accidents have occurred on marine platforms and industrial facilities under the direct control of SOCAR, and the work continues in normal mode.

“We will inform the public if there is any additional information.”

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the blast, but the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Republican Seismological Service Center believe the explosion was caused by an “erupting mud volcano”.