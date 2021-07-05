‘Confidence’: Kate and William use anniversary card to show her ‘growing profile’

Cheryl posted the adorable card. The snap showed the Duke and Duchess sitting together and was one of the snaps taken to celebrate their anniversary.
Judi went on: “Kate sits at the front in this pose, with her body facing out as William sits slightly behind, cradling her proudly with both of his arms.
“Her gaze to the camera is direct and their smiles and eye expressions are mirrored, showing strong bonds of rapport.
“The way they have chosen to look into the camera rather than at one another shows a desire to share their happiness.”
The couple look as in love as ever, even displaying a “signature trait” in the image, Judi claims.
“Their heads are tilted in slightly toward one another, again in a gesture of postural echo that is a signature trait of the couple,” she said.
“William’s hands are placed on Kate’s hips in a casual-looking signal of intimacy.
“The tie-sign between the couple is in the way Kate holds her husband’s fingers in an endorsement response to the hip-holding.
“Her engagement ring is featured but in a casual way to suit this rather relaxed and loving-looking pose.”
Fans responded to the picture on Twitter.
One wrote: “How beautiful to see a truly, happy couple, who are clearly very much in love and have a gorgeous family.”
Another said: “They are such a beautiful example of really decent people to look up to.”
“Such a beautiful photo – how I miss receiving royal replies,” one added.
