Daily horoscope for July 5: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

According to the astrologer’s weekly forecast, which is hosted on YouTube, Neptune dominates over your dreams and your intuition.

And the good news is Neptune rules over Pisces, so the energies are doubly intense right now.

Mr Scott said: “That really opens the door for you to feel quite profoundly and to have really amazing, emotional experiences.”

Astrology Answers astrologer Terrence Guardino meanwhile expects Monday’s forecast to mark a critical point that will lead you towards Friday’s New Moon.

The energies are slowly starting to wind down and that will have an impact on your activities.

Author: Sebastian Kettley

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Life and Style

Read More