Documents shed new light on urgent conversations leading up to condo collapse

In a series of presentations delivered in the fall and winter of 2020, residents were shown slides titled “why we have to do all this now” and told that the driveway on top of the building’s garage had “very poor drainage (design flaw).”

“There is no waterproofing layer over the garage in the driveway or any area except the pool deck and planters. This has exposed the garage to water intrusion for 40 years. Where there is waterproofing, it has failed. Water has gotten underneath and caused additional damage to the concrete,” one presentation, from October of that year, reads.

“The drainage problems must be corrected so that water drains off to the sides (code issue),” says another December 2020 presentation, the first half of the sentence underlined for emphasis.

The documents, which were first reported by NPR, provide a further window into the information being received by decision-makers at the condominium as they struggled to move forward on the costly repairs required by local law.