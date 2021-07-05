Driver bumps woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man and woman were riding their bikes on the street Sunday in southeast Houston when a driver reportedly used his vehicle to knock the woman off her bike before getting shot at.

It happened in the 5000 block of Jefferson Street around 2:19 p.m.

Police said the driver told the bicyclists that they could not be riding around in the neighborhood. Shortly after, the driver reportedly knocked the woman off her bike.

The male cyclist then shot the driver, police said.

“He was in fear of his life, and he was trying to defend himself,” a police officer at the scene said.

Police also said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists they could not ride around in the area.

The bicyclists are OK, according to authorities. The driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. His condition was not known.