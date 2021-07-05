‘Enormous mistake!’ Former MI6 chief warning amid Afghanistan troop withdrawal

Sir Alex Younger, who led the Secret Intelligence Service from 2014-2020, warned it would be an “enormous mistake” for the allies to neglect Afghanistan following the withdrawal.

He told Sky News: “The reality is that there are groups there, we’ve been very successful in disrupting both Daesh [Islamic State] and al-Qaeda.

“They’re on the back foot. But it would be wrong, patently, to claim that they have gone away. And they have the capacity to regenerate.

“We are going to have to think very carefully in the absence of troops on the ground about how we deal with that.