Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

73views
73
12 shares, 73 points

The collapse of Champlain Towers South has prompted a review of hundreds of older high-rises. Some buildings ignored or delayed action on serious maintenance issues.

Out of the smoke and cinders of a city convulsed by race riots and an immigration crisis, the towers kept rising, each new development remaking Miami’s skyline in the early 1980s and marking an ambitious bet that the battered community would turn itself around.

Over the next 40 years, high-rises like Champlain Towers, in the sleepy, beachfront enclave of Surfside, stood witness to Miami’s remarkable rebound, luxurious, multistory symbols of endurance — of booms and busts but also the harsh South Florida elements: scorching sun and driving rains, battering winds and slashing saltwater.

Concern Over ’70s and ’80s High-Rises

The collapse of the 40-year-old, 13-story Champlain Towers South has focused intense scrutiny on high-rise buildings of the same era.






Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Kenilworth

1975

Bal Harbour

Tiffany of

Bal Harbour

1982

Bal Harbour 101

1978

North Miami

Balmoral

1977

Bay Harbor Islands

St. Regis, 2011

Surfside Towers

1970

Marbella

1989

Date of construction

Blair House

1970

The Manatee

1974

Before 1970

Surfside

1970-1989

Indian Creek

1990 and later

Indian Creek

Country Club

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

Champlain

Towers North

1981

Champlain

Towers South

1981

Area

detailed

Miami

North Beach

Biscayne Point

Byron Gardens

1970

Normandy Shores

Miami Beach

Normandy Shores

Golf Course

Burleigh

House

1970

Magaluf Towers

1979

Port Royale

1971

401 Blu

1970

Normandy Isles

Stanton

House

1973

Indian

Creek Club

1981

North Bay Village

Grandview

Palace Marina

1987

Mar de

Plata

1976

1/4 mile

Le Trianon

1982

Maison

Grande

1971

Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Date of construction

Before 1970

1970-1989

Area

detailed

1990 and later

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

Miami

Bal Harbour

Kenilworth

Tiffany of

Bal Harbour

Bal Harbour 101

North

Miami

Bay Harbor

Islands

Balmoral

Surfside Towers

Marbella

Blair House

The Manatee

Indian

Creek

Champlain

Towers North

Surfside

Champlain

Towers South

Miami Beach

Byron Gardens

Burleigh

House

401 Blu

Port

Royale

Magaluf Towers

Stanton House

Indian Creek Club

Mar de Plata

Grandview

Palace Marina

North Bay

Village

Le Trianon

Maison Grande

Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Date of construction

Before 1970

Kenilworth

1975

Bal Harbour

1970-1989

Tiffany of

Bal Harbour

1982

1990 and later

Bal Harbour

101

1978

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

Bay Harbor

Islands

Balmoral

1977

Surfside

Towers

1970

Area

detailed

Marbella

1989

Blair House

1970

The

Manatee

1974

Indian Creek

Miami

Champlain

Towers North

1981

Surfside

1/4 mile

Champlain

Towers South

1981

Miami Beach

Byron Gardens

1970

North Beach

Burleigh

House

1970

Magaluf Towers

1979

401 Blu

1970

Port

Royale

1971

Stanton House

1973

North Bay

Village

Indian

Creek Club

1981

Mar de

Plata

1976

Grandview

Palace Marina

1987

Maison

Grande

1971

Le Trianon

1982


Florida’s high-rise building regulations have long been among the strictest in the nation. But after parts of Champlain Towers South tumbled down on June 24, killing at least 24 people and leaving 121 unaccounted for, evidence has mounted that those rules have been enforced unevenly by local governments, and sometimes not at all.

Miami-Dade County officials said last week that they were prioritizing reviews of 24 multistory buildings that either had failed major structural or electrical inspections required after 40 years or had not submitted the reports in the first place. But the county’s own records show that 17 of those cases had been open for a year or more. Two cases were against properties owned by the county itself. The oldest case had sat unresolved since 2008.

In the tiny town of Bay Harbor Islands, two teardrops of land in Biscayne Bay that lie just north and west of Surfside, more than a dozen multistory structures or large commercial buildings that had been scheduled to turn in inspection reports had not submitted them as of last week, records show. One property appeared to be more than seven years late in filing.

The city of North Miami Beach had tried and failed for years to bring a 10-story condo building within its borders, Crestview Towers, into compliance with the 40-year recertification requirements. When the building’s condo association finally submitted the required paperwork last week, about nine years late, it documented critical safety concerns, a city spokesman said. Officials evacuated the building on Friday.

Meanwhile, the same local governments were pursuing a haphazard approach to identifying other potentially unsafe buildings across the region, with the age and height criteria that would prompt added scrutiny varying from one place to the next. At least one local government, the village of Key Biscayne, was opting to conduct no extra inspections at all, an official there said.






Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Date of construction

Crandon

Park

Before 1970

1970-1989

Island Breakers

1970

The Palms

1974

1990 and later

Commodore Club

1971-74

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

Key Colony I,II,III

1978-80

Bahia Mar

1983

Miami

Area

detailed

Casa del Mar

1971

Mar Azul

1974

1/4 mile

Towers of

Key Biscayne

1971-72

Key Biscayne

Bill Baggs

Cape Florida

State Park

Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Date of construction

Before 1970

1970-1989

Miami

1990 and later

Area

detailed

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

Crandon Park

Island Breakers

Commodore

Club

The Palms

Key Colony I,II,III

Bahia Mar

Casa del Mar

Mar Azul

Towers of

Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne

Bill Baggs

Cape Florida

State Park


Even if building auditors focus only on towers of 10 stories or more that were built in the 1970s and 1980s, the task would still be daunting. An analysis of property records by The New York Times shows that at least 270 such buildings dot the skylines of Miami-Dade County’s cities, villages and towns, with dozens more in the county’s unincorporated reaches.

Investigators have yet to determine whether the Champlain Towers South collapse was caused by inherent structural problems, a lack of needed maintenance or some other, unknown factor. They were forced to pause work at the site last week amid concerns that the portions of the building that were still standing had become unstable and could collapse at any time. On Sunday, officials were preparing to demolish those portions as a tropical storm bore down on Florida from the Caribbean.

The patchwork response to the Champlain Towers South collapse, and lack of answers about what caused the building to fall, were doing little to ease the minds of South Florida condo residents, some of whom had begun to eye their waterfront homes with sudden fear. Such concerns only intensified over the weekend after local officials evacuated a second building, this time a three-story structure in Miami Beach with 24 condo units, after the authorities found a failure in the flooring system and “excessive deflection on an exterior wall.”






Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Date of construction

Before 1970

1970-1989

Vendome Place

1981

1990 and later

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

Tower 41

1974

Mid-Beach

1/4 mile

Miami Beach

Mirasol Ocean

Towers

1975

Oceanfront Plaza

1980

Miami

Beach

Golf

Club

Club Atlantis

1982

Royal Club

1983

Riviera

1980

James Central

Towers

1970

Parc Plaza

1983

Tower 1800

1975

1750 James Ave.

1970

Area

detailed

Lincoln West Towers

1971

Bayview

1972

Miami

Nine

Island

Ave.

1981

The Georgian

1980

Costa

Brava

1972

Bayshore Terrace

1972

Golden West

1977

Alton Park

1974

Bayview Terrace

1971

South Beach

Star Island

Council Towers North

1979

Federation Towers

1979

Council Towers South

1979

Presidential

1970

Ocean Point

1970

Rebecca

Towers

1975-78

PortMiami

South Pointe Tower

1987

Fisher Island

Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Date of construction

Before 1970

1970-1989

Miami

1990 and later

Area

detailed

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

Vendome Place

Tower 41

Mid-Beach

Mirasol

Ocean

Towers

Miami Beach

Club

Atlantis

Oceanfront Plaza

Royal Club

Riviera

James Central

Towers

Nine

Island

Ave.

Tower 1800

Parc Plaza

Bayview

1750 James Ave.

Lincoln West Towers

The Georgian

Costa Brava

Bayshore Terrace

Golden West

Alton Park

Bayview

Terrace

South Beach

Council Towers

North

Federation

Towers

Council Towers

South

Presidential

Ocean Point

Rebecca

Towers

PortMiami

South

Pointe Tower

Fisher Island


“Every time there is a noise or a rumble, you start to think, How safe is this building?” Albert M. Barg, 77, said of his 23-story condo building in Sunny Isles Beach. The answer, he added, was “I don’t know.”

Dyann Piltser, 49, said she had put her Sunny Isles Beach condo up for sale. “I just don’t want to live in such a large building,” she said, “with so many elements beyond your control.”

Built Amid Turmoil

Miami is packed with multistory buildings that have spent decades exposed to sun, rain, winds and saltwater.

Some went up during Miami’s Art Deco heyday in the 1930s and 1940s. Others rose during an era of explosive growth in the 1950s and 1960s. Records show that more than 57 high-rises were built on barrier islands surrounding the city from 1970 to 1979.

The buildings of the early 1980s took shape against a backdrop of turmoil and economic uncertainty. In May 1980, rioters looted and burned large areas of the city, enraged at the acquittal of four police officers who had beaten an unarmed Black man to death during a traffic stop. Scores of Cubans and Haitians were coming ashore each day in a mass immigration event that would leave Miami’s public safety and social service agencies overwhelmed under the weight of some 150,000 new arrivals.

The combined effect was an exodus that pushed down property values in the city and surrounding communities, which had their own problems. South Beach was so awash in crime in 1980 that many were afraid even to walk its streets, said Merrett R. Stierheim, who was the county manager at the time. “I remember putting my feet on the floor and asking myself, ‘What in the hell is next?’” Mr. Stierheim recalled of those days. “It was a long struggle for Miami-Dade and all our cities to get a handle on this.”

In 1981, the year the Champlain Towers buildings were completed, Time magazine published a cover story titled, “Paradise Lost?” that singled out South Florida for its high rates of violent crime and drug smuggling.

The project’s developer, a Toronto lawyer and businessman named Nathan Reiber, who died in 2014, had run afoul of Canadian tax authorities before moving to Florida in the 1970s, and he eventually would plead guilty to a tax evasion charge in Canada, The Hamilton Spectator in Ontario reported. While the Champlain Towers were being built, other developers criticized city officials for accepting campaign contributions from the project in exchange for helping it along.

Grand jury inquiries through the 1980s and 1990s documented slipshod work by Miami-area building inspectors, though much of that scrutiny focused on inspections of single-family homes. Other criminal investigations have singled out government employees for taking gifts from developers, including, most recently, the top building official in Miami Beach.

Still, there was no evidence that high-rise buildings constructed during that era have been any more prone to problems than others, engineering experts and builders said.

Residents and visitors of older buildings across the Miami area in recent days have posted photos and videos of failing concrete and other problems on social media, but such defects are often superficial and not cause for alarm. “All concrete cracks — it’s made to crack,” said Allyn E. Kilsheimer, a structural engineer hired by Surfside to help investigate the Champlain Towers collapse. “The issue is to understand what the crack is, what might have caused it if anything, and then making sure it doesn’t cause more problems.”

Property data shows that more than 30 high-rises were built in coastal Miami areas from the late 1970s to the late 1980s, and records and interviews suggest that their states of repair vary widely from building to building.

Eleven of those towers were 12 stories or higher and built in the three years preceding the construction of Champlain Towers South. All are now past the age at which they should have submitted reports proving they had been scrutinized by an engineer for structural and electrical problems.

In one such report, an engineer noted last year that several concrete support columns had deteriorated in the parking garage of Winston Towers 700, a 23-story condo building in Sunny Isles Beach built in 1980. The problem most likely occurred as a result of pool chemicals leaking onto them from above, the engineer wrote, noting that while the columns appeared to have been properly shored up, they would have to be repaired before he would certify the building as safe. It was not clear whether the work was completed.






Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Date of construction

1987

Before 1970

1970-1989

1980

1990 and later

1982

1973

1974

1984

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

1983

1982

1982

1973

1979-82

Aventura

Area

detailed

Ocean View A, B,

Ocean Reserve

1971-72

Miami

1985-88

1989

1988-89

Sunny Isles Beach

1974

1986

Bay

Country

Club

1972

1981

1984

1971

1985-89

Winston

Towers

1970-81

North

Miami

Beach

Plaza of the

Americas

1979

Crestview Towers

1970

Inland Towers

1972

Island Shores

1972

Arlen House East

1975

Lax Enforcement Let South Florida Towers Skirt Inspections for Years

Date of construction

Before 1970

Area

detailed

1970-1989

1990 and later

Buildings built in the

’70s and ’80s that are

taller than 9 stories

are labeled.

Miami

Aventura

Ocean View

Mystic

Pointe

Sunny

Isles

Beach

Bay

Country

Club

Williams

Island

Winston

Towers

North

Miami

Beach

Coral Isle

Plaza of the

Americas

Crestview Towers

Inland Towers

Island Shores

Arlen House East


In another report, for the 19-story Bal Harbour 101 on Collins Avenue, less than two miles north of where the Champlain Towers stood, the engineering inspector documented a need for concrete repairs to the pool deck and waterproofing of the building’s north deck but concluded that the overall building structure was in good condition. Even so, he noted, concrete spalling and corrosion of reinforcement metal in the pool’s pump room would require significant structural repairs.

Recertification regulations required the building to complete an inspection report around 2018, when the building turned 40. But the process lagged, and records show that the village did not certify that the high-rise was in compliance until July 1 — a week after the Champlain Towers South collapse.

The condo building’s manager, Igor Bond, said Friday that he had been getting calls from concerned residents for a week. “They’re asking me about how safe the building is,” Mr. Bond said, “and we’re telling them, ‘Absolutely!’ ”

The condo association’s president did not respond to a request for comment.

Uneven Enforcement

Unlike the standards for single-family homes, which were blasted by critics after entire neighborhoods were wiped out by Hurricane Andrew in 1992, the regulations for multistory structures have been among the toughest in the nation since the 1950s, builders and engineers said. One major reason: Many of the area’s first high-rises went up along the ocean, and officials wanted to be sure they could stand up to hurricane winds, flooding and rain.

“Permits and the codes were always tough in South Florida,” said Oscar Sklar, an architect and builder who helped complete Champlain Towers East in Surfside in 1994. “I don’t think it was any more lenient before than now.”

The regulations became even tougher in the 1970s, when the collapse of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration building led to the 40-year recertification requirements.

They were strengthened once more in the mid-1980s, after a condo complex in Cocoa Beach, which is about 60 miles east of Orlando, collapsed during construction, killing 11 workers. That change required developers to hire independent inspectors to monitor the structural integrity of multistory development projects as they progressed, but it was not in effect when Champlain Towers South was going up in 1981.

Even so, buildings across the region have racked up histories of violations, allowed to linger in some cases as a result of spotty compliance and enforcement.

Bay Harbor Islands, for one, has struggled to bring all of its buildings into compliance with the tough recertification rules. Fourteen structures were supposed to submit 40-year inspection reports in 2020.

Six of those never responded to notices, records show. The town sent certified letters to three property owners, but the letters were returned. Four other buildings submitted reports but were rejected because the buildings needed to do more work.

As of last week, town records listed only one building as having successfully completed the process.

“The small number of buildings that have yet to comply with the 40-year inspection have already received a notice of violation, and they are subject to fines if they do not timely comply with the certification process,” Maria Lasday, the town manager of Bay Harbor Islands, said in an email.

In North Miami Beach, where Crestview Towers was evacuated on Friday, the city said it had fined the building for noncompliance repeatedly, though it was not clear whether it had ever collected any money from the property.

It was only after the Champlain Towers collapse that Crestview turned in its 40-year recertification report, which had been completed in January. A lawyer for the condo board said the board had assumed the engineer conducting the inspection had shared findings with the city, but that was apparently not the case.

“The very first page of the report, once we got it, said, ‘This building is unsafe,’” said Willis Howard, the spokesman for North Miami Beach.

Holman J. Pérez, who had to leave his eighth-floor apartment on Friday night with his wife and two children, faulted the building’s management but also the city.

“Why did the city allow this?” he said, standing outside the building. “How can they have a report that was made in January and just not turn it in to anyone? Aren’t they the ones in charge of this?”

Methodology

The New York Times combined multiple data sets from Miami-Dade County’s Open Data Hub for this analysis. Building footprint data was used to link structures to parcels. Each structure’s age was obtained from county property records. When a building’s construction year was not available, it was taken from Emporis, a website that provides building data for cities across the world.

The building footprint data was last updated in April 2019, and some buildings in the data may no longer exist. For some recent large developments, The Times manually added those buildings to the data. In cases where a parcel includes buildings built over multiple years, the oldest construction date was assigned to all buildings. In a few cases, buildings with adjoining walls were shown as a single structure in the data. For those, the construction year for the centermost property is reflected on the map.

Reporting was contributed by Joseph B. Treaster, Giulia Heyward, Michael Majchrowicz, Sophie Kasakove, Patricia Mazzei and Frances Robles.

Author: Michael LaForgia, Adam Playford and Lazaro Gamio
Read more here >>> NYT > Top Stories

, , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in