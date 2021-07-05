Quantcast
New Texas museum exhibition celebrates Black men who’ve changed the world for the better

DALLAS, Texas — A highly acclaimed traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution is making a summer stop at the African American Museum in Dallas. “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” went on view June 26 and runs until September 12.

The exhibition presents “the narrative of a nation through the profiles of significant African American men who are icons in the country’s historical and cultural landscape,” the museum says in a release.

These include contemporary celebrities – superstars like LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, and Kendrick Lamar – as well as luminaries in science, business, religion, politics, and the Civil Rights movement. Some are well known, others are off the radar. Collectively, they’ve touched millions of lives directly and indirectly, the museum says.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

