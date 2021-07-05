Zoe Wana­maker, 72, is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to living her best life. The Harry Potter star revealed she still enjoys going out and getting her groove on while drinking too much until the early hours.

In a recent interview, the actress made it clear she hasn’t “turned off a switch” just because she’s getting older.

“It is important for younger people to see that older people have not turned off a switch,” she stated.

“I do want to go out dancing and get sweaty and drink too much, and go home at three in the morning, and I do want to have sex.

“I do want to dress up how I want to, and I want to have a life and choose what I want to do,” Zoe continued to tell Good Housekeeping.

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford supported by fans over health issue amid Eamonn’s pain