San Antonio’s best AT&T Center memes after Spurs lose sponsorship of home arena

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been on social media over the weekend, you may have noticed a few memes proposing the new name of the AT&T Center.

This comes after the San Antonio Spurs reportedly lost AT&T as the naming rights sponsor of their home arena, which will begin in 2022 when the company’s contract with the team ends, according to a report from Front Office Sports Tonight.

AT&T decided to not renew its naming rights contract, which paid the Spurs $ 2 million a year, reports say. The move from the company wasn’t too unexpected though, as AT&T merged with SBC in 2005 and then moved its corporate headquarters from San Antonio to Dallas, according to a previous KSAT report.

Since the announcement from AT&T, some San Antonians have suggested the center be named after H-E-B, Tim Duncan, Spirit Halloween, Fred’s Fish Fry, and others. Some of the social media posts have been under the hashtag #gospursgo.

We’ve listed some of the best ones we’ve seen so far on social media below:

We want to know — what do you think the AT&T Center should be called in 2022?

More on KSAT:

San Antonio Spurs lose AT&T as naming rights sponsor, report says

Author: Cody King

Read more here >>> Texas News