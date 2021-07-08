England star Raheem Sterling explains dressing room celebrations ahead of Italy clash

England star Raheem Sterling has reacted after his side’s 2-1 Euro 2020 win over Denmark on Wednesday night. The Three Lions have made the final of the European Championships for the first time in their history. And football is now just one match away from coming home…
England beat Denmark 2-1 in front of a raucous Wembley crowd.
The visitors took the lead courtesy of an excellent free kick from Mikkel Damsgaard, whose swerving effort gave Jordan Pickford no chance between the sticks.
But then England upped the ante – and were rewarded.
Sterling forced an own goal from Simon Kjaer, who put the ball into his own net after some brilliant work from Bukayo Saka on the right wing.
And Harry Kane then scored a penalty in extra time to send the Three Lions through, with England now one victory away from ending 55 years of hurt.
And Sterling, speaking after the game, has insisted England players will celebrate the win afterwards – but won’t go overboard ahead of Sunday’s massive showdown with Italy.
“It was a top performance. We had to dig in deep,” he said.
“It was the first time we conceded but we responded well and showed good spirit.
“We knew it would be difficult. We stayed patient and we knew the legs and aggressiveness we have in the team we’d be okay.
“It’s another step in the right direction. We have to focus on the weekend now. It’s step-by-step. We know what football means to this country. The energy, the atmosphere…It was top.
“Now we have Italy. We will celebrate a little bit then focus on Italy.”
Pundits in the ITV studio were also delighted.
Emma Hayes said: “Finding words to describe something that the entire country will be overwhelmed with is impossible.
“I feel so emotional to be here, this is a wonderful time for football in this country.
“These footballers, Gareth Southgate and his staff, deserve all the plaudits.
“They’ve brought joy to all of us.”
Ian Wright singled out Sterling for praise, insisting he was the best player on the pitch.
“I’ll just say one name, Raheem Sterling,” he said.
“He’s attacked this tournament, and again today I think he was the difference.
“I’m delighted for him, I’m delighted for Gareth and I’m delighted for this country.”
And Gary Neville reacted by saying: “Denmark played a brilliant game, they faded a bit towards the end, but I have to say Gareth Southgate, his team, his staff, all of them, they’ve been absolutely unbelievable.
“Everyone is mesmerised in this stadium right now.
“The standard of leaders in this country in the past couple of years has been poor.
“Looking at [Southgate], that’s everything a leader should be.
“He’s respectful, he’s humble, he tells the truth, he’s genuine, he’s fantastic. Unbelievable, he’s done a great job.”
Author: Jack Otway
