Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream release date surprise with Genshin codes

By normal standards, Mihoyo is expected to share its plans for Genshin Impact 1.7, which is expected to launch later this month. But recent reports and rumours suggest that there could be bigger plans afoot that will give fans a lot more information than expected. This could even extend to Mihoyo dumping plans for a 1.7 patch and going straight to Genshin Impact 2.0. And while this might sound like a major jump, gamers on PS4, Mobile and PC should be aware that this won’t mean missing out on anything. What it does mean is that Mihoyo is reportedly planning one of the biggest updates they have ever launched. This means that there will be more than talk about the next Banner and characters, and perhaps there will even be news for Switch gamers.

Mihoyo has promised that Genshin Impact will arrive on the Nintendo Switch console in the future, and this week’s presentation would make for the perfect time to share an update on how that is going. Mihoyo might also take the opportunity to release more free codes than usual, as Genshin 2.0 is going to be such a big update. This could include new tie-ins with the Twitch platform, which will be hosting the main Genshin livestream this week. As usual, gamers will need to take these reports with a pinch of salt until we hear more from official sources. And the good news is that fans won’t be waiting long to find out everything in the next Genshin Impact livestream.

WHAT IS THE GENSHIN IMPACT 2.0 LIVESTREAM START TIME? Developers MiHoYo has revealed that the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream – or whatever name they give it – start time has been scheduled for July 9, at 1pm BST on Twitch. The message from Mihoyo adds: “Dear Travelers, The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th – https://twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial. “The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) https://youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact.” This means you will also have the option of waiting until later to view the full event on YouTube. Expected to arrive around July 16, the next major game expansion already has plenty of leaked information being shared online. While Kazuha became the first character to arrive from Inazuma, they won’t be the last, with plenty more being planned.

Both Yoimiya and Ayaka look set to join him later this month, and the wait time could be very short. Ayaka has been leaked as a five-star character who will be a Cryo sword user with plenty to offer any roster. She is expected to debut soon after the next Genshin update is launched, perhaps as early as July 21. Recent reports also indicate that developers Mihoyo are thinking about making some map changes with Genshin 2.0, which extends to changing the lineup of monsters in certain areas. The full release date for Genshin Impact 2.0 will be announced on July 9, alongside a new list of codes. Some of the most recent codes released by Mihoyo include the following: GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems and Three Hero Wits.

GENSHINGALAXY – 10,000 Mora and other items.

GENSHINEPIC – 10,000 Mora and other items.

GS6ACJ775KNV – 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

