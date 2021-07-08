How to live longer: Tea renowned for helping lowering cancer risk to boost longevity

The older one gets, unfortunately, the risk of age-related diseases becomes more apparent. From heart health, cancer risk, and not getting the right number of vitamins and minerals to help stave off colds and cases of flu; the fear of old age can seem daunting. This is where certain foods and beverages come in to help naturally reduce these risks, improve overall health and boost your longevity.

Sweet and satisfying, the native South African tisane of rooibos is a delicious herbal treat that is loved for its earthy flavour, high antioxidant levels, and warming reddish-brown hue. Being low in tannins, free from caffeine, and loaded with antioxidants puts rooibos tea on the top shelf in terms of its amazing health benefits. Rooibos tea is full of powerful ingredients that include a high dose mix of vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols helping to reduce age-related diseases and boost longevity. READ MORE: Diabetes type 2: Best breakfast ideas for increasing energy and lowering blood sugar

Lowers blood sugar Rooibos’s apsalathin content is known to help reduce diabetes risk and lower blood sugars. In a study published in the National Library of Health, the impact of aspalathin impact on hyperglycaemia and glucose intolerance among type 2 diabetics was further analysed. The aim of the study was to find a specific mechanism for the anti-diabetic action of aspalathin employing a skeletal muscle-derived cell line and a rat-derived pancreatic β-cell line and to investigate its effect in type 2 diabetic model on mice. Results revealed that aspalathin dose found in Rooibos tea significantly suppressed the increase in fasting blood glucose levels and improved glucose intolerance.

Furthermore, aspalathin decreased the expression of hepatic genes related to gluconeogenesis and lipogenesis “These results strongly suggest that aspalathin has anti-diabetic potential,” noted the study. DON’T MISS

Popular drink shown to alleviate arthritis [TIPS]

Diabetes type 2: Three main indicators [INSIGHT]

How to live longer: Eat small servings of fruit [ADVICE]

Improves heart health Another study published in the National Library of Health looked at the effects of Rooibos on oxidative stress to help reduce cardiovascular diseases.

The study involved 40 volunteers who consumed six cups of fermented/traditional rooibos daily for six weeks. Blood biochemical parameters indicative of antioxidant activity and content, lipid profile (total cholesterol, low density lipoprotein – LDL and high-density lipoprotein – HDL cholesterol and triacylglycerol levels) and liver and kidney function were measured at the end of each study period. Significant decreases in plasma markers of lipid peroxidation were found after rooibos consumption alongside a decrease in serum LDL-cholesterol. “Confirming its popular use, consumption of fermented, traditional rooibos significantly improved the lipid profile as well as redox status, both relevant to heart disease, in adults at risk for developing cardiovascular disease,” concluded the study.

Vitamins and minerals Rooibos is known for its high levels of vitamin C which is one of those essential vitamins for reducing the risk of colds and flu or other nasty viruses as this vitamin boosts the immune system. Rooibos also contains low levels of tannins which is great news for all those people out there with low iron levels as tannins are known to interfere with the body’s ability to absorb iron. Rooibos drinkers may also find a rich brew will help with increasing levels of copper, zinc, calcium, manganese, magnesium, potassium, and fluoride all aiding in the body to be in tip top form.

Author: Jessica Knibbs

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Health

Read More