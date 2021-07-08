LIVE COVERAGE: Tropical Storm Elsa drops heavy rain on North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Tropical Storm Elsa was about 25 miles southwest of Raleigh at 2 p.m.

According to the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm had gusts of about 60 miles per hour. It was moving northeast at 20 mph.

Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa arrived Thursday morning as predicted by the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team.

Storms will continue until around 4 p.m.

Tornado Warnings were issued on and off in central North Carolina on Thursday.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for the entire region.

Elsa is expected to dump between 1-3 inches of rain (with isolated areas getting as much as 6 inches of rainfall) in central North Carolina and bring wind gusts as strong as 50 miles per hour in spots.

The storm has also toppled trees and knocked out power in some places in North Carolina. Click here for local storm damage updates.

Elsa was expected to pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday.

Some re-strengthening was possible Thursday night and Friday while the system moves close to the northeastern United States.

A tropical storm warning was in effect north of Great Egg Inlet, New Jersey to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and for the coast of Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to the eastern tip along the south shore and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward on the north shore. A warning was also in effect from New Haven, Connecticut to Merrimack River, Massachusetts including Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

There was a chance Long Island in New York would see sustained tropical storm-force winds late Thursday night and into Friday morning, the National Weather Service in New York warned.

Timeline

Showers began around 5 a.m. in the Sandhills on Thursday. As the day progresses, the rain spreads north across the ABC11 viewing area with the entire region seeing rain and storms by the afternoon.

Elsa will move through North Carolina fairly quickly. Expect the heaviest rainfall until 4 p.m., with the entire storm moving out of the state by the evening.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. The weekend looks mostly sunny with that heat remaining in the lower 90s.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.