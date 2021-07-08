Louise Minchin worries she ‘jinxed’ England’s Euros chances ‘Asked myself the same thing!’

Louise Minchin , 53, was left questioning her actions after a fan pointed out she may have “jinxed” England’s chances in last night’s Euro 2020 . The national team ended up making it to the final after what was a very tense match, but before the semi-finals began, the BBC Breakfast host found something she believed might be a sign we would make it.

With the nation on the edge of their seats ahead of the what would be a hugely successful game, Louise took to Twitter after her stint on the breakfast show had finished.

“Never [noticed] this until today, and never walked underneath it before. @mrdanwalker #signs #EURO2020,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her under a stone wall which had 1966 engraved into it – the most historic date in English football, when the national team took home the World Cup.

So, naturally, it seemed like a good luck sign to Louise.

