Louise Minchin worries she ‘jinxed’ England’s Euros chances ‘Asked myself the same thing!’

Louise Minchin, 53, was left questioning her actions after a fan pointed out she may have “jinxed” England’s chances in last night’s Euro 2020. The national team ended up making it to the final after what was a very tense match, but before the semi-finals began, the BBC Breakfast host found something she believed might be a sign we would make it.

With the nation on the edge of their seats ahead of the what would be a hugely successful game, Louise took to Twitter after her stint on the breakfast show had finished.

“Never [noticed] this until today, and never walked underneath it before. @mrdanwalker #signs #EURO2020,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her under a stone wall which had 1966 engraved into it – the most historic date in English football, when the national team took home the World Cup.

So, naturally, it seemed like a good luck sign to Louise.

Sports presenter Sally, who was reporting from the stadium, said: “I have to say, guys, just remember tonight. Because watching last night – gosh the atmosphere was amazing.

“But think about tonight though; England v Denmark, and the only people who are allowed in here are the people who live in this country already.

“So just imagine the support and that wall of noise for England – it’s going to be mad.”

Cutting back to the studio, Louise looked tetchy as she laughed: “It really is!”

Daily Express :: Celebrity News



