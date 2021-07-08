Quantcast
Red list destinations that could move to amber in time for the holiday

Dominican Republic

The country has a rate of 56 cases per 100,000 people and is letting fully vaccinated Britons in without restrictions.

Alternatively, UK travellers can present a negative PCR test to enter.

Qatar and UAE

Even if Qatar and the UAE were promoted to amber, holidaying in these countries is unlikely for Britons.

British tourists can get in the United Arab Emirates but with tight restrictions.

Travellers must present a negative PCR test, take another COVID-19 test on arrival and self-isolate until the test results are released.

Qatar currently has its borders closed to all British tourists.

Author: ANDREA BLAZQUEZ
