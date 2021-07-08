State pension: Britons may get up to £358 per month for joint pain or other conditions

State Pension payments help those of state pension age with their income in later life, and the sum is particularly important to older people. The full state pension sum currently stands at £179.60, but the amount people actually receive will vary based on their National Insurance contributions. Regardless of what a person receives, however, many of state pension age could find themselves entitled to an extra payment to help with health conditions and disabilities.
It could impact one joint or many, which may have a knock on effect on the ability to get out and about or perform tasks within the home.
Some will even need medication in order to be able to manage the pain in attempts to make the situation better.
In this sense, Attendance Allowance could be an appropriate form of assistance for older people.
While a payment will depend on the severity of a person’s condition, it could be an important lifeline for those living with pain.
The matter of severity, and how much care a person needs, is important as it can help in the assessment of what kind of support someone needs.
Attendance Allowance is paid weekly and is split into two different rates.
The payment is not means-tested, and what a person earns or how much they have in savings will not impact what they receive.
The “lower rate” of the payment is £60, and is described as being for those who need “frequent help or constant supervision during the day, or supervision at night”.
The “higher rate”, however, is for those who may require further assistance and is set at £89.60.
As a result, the maximum a person could receive within a month is £358.
This rate is reserved for individuals who will need help or supervision throughout both day and night, and those who are terminally ill.
However, there are also other potential benefits which come with a claim for Attendance Allowance.
Certain individuals may be able to receive additional Pension Credit, Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction if they claim.
People who are interested in finding out more about this and their circumstances are encouraged to check with the helpline or office dealing with their benefit.
Many people, armed with information about Attendance Allowance, may wish to put in a claim for the sum.
This can be done by using the Attendance Allowance claim form, accessible through the Government’s website, which must be sent in the post.
Author: Rebekah Evans
Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Finance Feed
