State pension: Britons may get up to £358 per month for joint pain or other conditions

State Pension payments help those of state pension age with their income in later life, and the sum is particularly important to older people. The full state pension sum currently stands at £179.60, but the amount people actually receive will vary based on their National Insurance contributions. Regardless of what a person receives, however, many of state pension age could find themselves entitled to an extra payment to help with health conditions and disabilities.

It could impact one joint or many, which may have a knock on effect on the ability to get out and about or perform tasks within the home.

Some will even need medication in order to be able to manage the pain in attempts to make the situation better.

In this sense, Attendance Allowance could be an appropriate form of assistance for older people.

While a payment will depend on the severity of a person’s condition, it could be an important lifeline for those living with pain.