Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 in doubt after Covid outbreak in Gypsy King’s camp

Wilder, on the other hand, has been vocal in the build-up, and has already declared he believes Fury will cheat in order to retain the WBC strap.

The Bronze Bomber has frequently claimed Fury tampered with his gloves in their second fight, and has declared the fight was stopped prematurely, as well as claiming his ring walk attire was too heavy, causing him to be unable to move properly.

Now, he has claimed Fury’s team is preparing a “master plan” to cheat and gain an illegal advantage.

He said this week: “You think he ain’t gonna try to cheat this time? Oh they’re thinking of it, they’re coming up with a master plan.

Author: Daniel Blackham

