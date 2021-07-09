Austin Murder Suspect Apprehended in South Dakota

Sioux Falls, SD (KROC-AM News) – The suspect in an Austin murder case has been captured in South Dakota.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Miquel Nunez was taken into custody yesterday at a residence in Sioux Falls. He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Mower County authorities a month ago charging him with 3 counts of second-degree murder for the death of a 45-year-old Austin man on June 5th.

Nunez, who is from Sioux Falls, is accused of fatally shooting David Harris during what the criminal complaint described as a drug-related robbery. It’s alleged Nunez went to the victim’s home in Austin with several other people seeking to purchase some marijuana when he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot all of the people in the house if they did not comply with his demand to hand over all of the drugs in the residence.

A witness, who told police he was shot and wounded while struggling with Nunez after the fatal shooting, indicated Harris was shot to death when he apparently heard the commotion and came out of a bedroom holding a gun. According to the criminal complaint, Harris shot back and wounded Nunez, who then fled from the home after dropping his gun.

Author: Andy Brownell

