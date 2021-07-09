Brian May performs Three Lions guitar riff in support of England ‘Come on boys!’ – WATCH

Queen legend Brian May loves to entertain his fans with the odd micro-concert on his Instagram every now and then. And the latest is a tribute to the England football team ahead of their first final in 55 years against Italy on Sunday. The 73-year-old rock star recorded himself playing the guitar riff from the iconic Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) song by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds.

Brian May captioned the video: “OK – This is my contribution ! “An invitation to join in on a very topical tune ! Loop it if you like ! Play ! “Sing for England !! COME ON BOYS —- NAIL IT !!! Bri. Thanks 4 the edit @taliadean.” The Queen legend began by saying, “One for the boys”, before starting the riff as “It’s Coming Home” appeared on the screen in the white and red of the England flag.

Aside from supporting England in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, 2021 has been a busy year for Brian. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Queen’s final lineup being completed by John Deacon as the band’s bassist. While the best-selling album in UK music history, Queen’s Greatest Hits, has been re-released for its 40th anniversary. The four-time No 1 narrowly missed out on retaking No 1 today to Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, while Three Lions has stormed up the singles charts 18 places to No 4.

Brian continued: “He listened and went, ‘You’ve done it very well darling, and I think you should sing it’. “Now whether that’s because he really did think I sang it well or just because he didn’t want to sing anything, I don’t know.” “But [Freddie] said, ‘It’s beautiful, it’s great, it’s very complete in its own way, you should do it.’ And he said something very profound at the time.” The Queen singer, who had been battling AIDS, knew his days could be numbered so encouraged his dear friend and bandmate to work hard at his solo music.

Freddie told Brian: “You know we’re all thinking and wondering what’s going to happen to me, and you don’t have to feel embarrassed about it. “You know you should be thinking about your solo career at this time and if this is the beginning of your solo career then it’s a very worthy beginning. This is probably the beginning of your finding your wings as you need to do.” The Queen guitarist remembered: “So Freddie was very far-sighted and very generous as always and sort of gave me permission to do this as a solo track, which I did. “I rewrote the words as a piece of relationship therapy, you know, ‘Everything I do is driven by you’ and put it out as a single and it was a hit.”

Author: George Simpson

