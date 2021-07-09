Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas are VERY affectionate in rare loved-up snaps

Hollywood icons Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are known for keeping their relationship under wraps. Now, the actress has amazed her fans as she shared a collection of PDA-filled pictures alongside her doting husband.
Catherine, 51, often shares parts of her life with her 3.7 million followers with social media posts, varying from highlights of her career to selfies in her sprawling garden.
The Zeta-Jones-Douglas family have recently been embracing their newfound travelling freedom, enjoying a trip to their luxury home in Spain.
While soaking in the rays, Catherine and Michael, 77, stole a moment for themselves to snap several selfies together.
The doting couple boasted glowing tans as they posed in front of the ocean while clearly displaying their love for one another.
Catherine recently admitted that her marriage to Michael may have helped her avoid “vulnerable” situations while auditioning for acting roles.
The Swansea-born superstar shared the revelation while discussing the #MeToo movement and any uncomfortable situations she may have found herself in as a young actress.
She admits that while she was young, she never found herself in an environment that could have been uncomfortable.
When Catherine moved to Hollywood, she soon met her future Husband and was in a high profile relationship
Author: Daniel Bird
