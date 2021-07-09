Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas are VERY affectionate in rare loved-up snaps

Hollywood icons Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are known for keeping their relationship under wraps. Now, the actress has amazed her fans as she shared a collection of PDA-filled pictures alongside her doting husband.

Catherine, 51, often shares parts of her life with her 3.7 million followers with social media posts, varying from highlights of her career to selfies in her sprawling garden.

The Zeta-Jones-Douglas family have recently been embracing their newfound travelling freedom, enjoying a trip to their luxury home in Spain.

While soaking in the rays, Catherine and Michael, 77, stole a moment for themselves to snap several selfies together.

The doting couple boasted glowing tans as they posed in front of the ocean while clearly displaying their love for one another.

