Corona testing at Port of Oslo resumed

Oslo Municipality is resuming testing at the Port of Oslo. It will test passengers from DFDS and Colorline.

“DFDS constitutes a lower test volume since the boat is not that large, but Colorline has potentially a large volume when it comes to passengers. 

“However, the boat can not be filled with more passengers than we have the capacity to test,” TISK coordinator in Oslo Municipality Elisabeth Vennevold noted.

Antigen rapid tests will be used for the testing effort, and there will be one queue for pedestrians and another queue for drivers.

Source: © NTB Scanpix

Author: Robin-Ivan Capar
