Daily horoscope for July 10: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Mr Scott said: “Really concrete, everyday things are going to feel much more important and you naturally feel you can’t devote yourself 100 percent to one person because you have other things to do.

“So it’s easier to manage your schedule on Saturday.”

The Cancer Moon also Trines Neptune in Pisces at 120 degrees.

With this, you are very much tapped into your innermost realm.

You find it easy to connect with your dreams and your passions – even as far as manifesting them.

Author: Sebastian Kettley

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Life and Style

Read More