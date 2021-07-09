Face mapping: What the location of YOUR spots mean

If acne could speak, you’d know everything you need to know about the causes of your spots. Face mapping is the closest we’ve got to understand why we get spots in certain areas of the face only. Express.co.uk chatted to a surgeon, world-leading Aesthetic Doctor and Global Lecturer in beauty and wellbeing Dr Jonquille Chantrey ( @drjonquillechantrey on Instagram ) to find out what the location of YOUR spots mean.

Some skincare experts believe that spots have different causes depending on which area of face they occur.

This idea is rooted in the 3,000-year-old theory of face mapping, but it isn’t always accurate.

For example, spots on your nose aren’t always caused by problems with the lungs and heart and spots on your cheeks aren’t always to do with your metabolism.

Express.co.uk chatted to Dr Chantrey to find out what your spots typically mean.

She said: “Often the cause in any one patient is multifactorial and a mix of lots of factors.

“No matter the cause, a tailored strategy for each individual patient is key for both in-clinic and home regimes.”

