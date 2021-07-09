Furious farmers barricade in fly-tippers after catching them dumping rubbish on their land

Steve Jones, a farmer, trapped the dumpers with a car and was quickly joined by his sons Trevor and Josiah in their tractor and rough-terrain forklift. The trio were fed up of rubbish being repeatedly left on their land, resulting in the taking matters into their own hands to sort the issue.

The suspects were snared in woods at Blue Bell Hill near Chatham, Kent and on farmland around 30 miles away at Harvel House Farm, Meopham. They are now being investigated by authorities, with Mr Jones claiming that rubbish was being dumped on his land almost every day. According to the farmer, he and his two sons used walkie talkies to co-ordinate their operation last Friday at around 9.45am. After blocking the fly-tippers’ van, one man fled the scene while another remonstrated with the farmers and threatened to smash through the barricade.

He tried to escape by mounting the verge but was unable to get through so he also left before police arrived to seize the vehicle. The 65-year-old said: “We wouldn’t go a month without fly-tipping generally. It ranges from people clearing out their shed to people who are doing it serially. “It’s quite regular, but this lot were coming every day, which was a bit silly of them because it made them easy to catch.” Mr Jones explained that he was not going to back down, especially given the frequency of the fly-tipping and that there were clearly people routinely doing it to his land. READ MORE: Angry villagers remove boulders blocking popular beauty spot

Mr Jones said: “I’m glad we didn’t get too carried away. I was really nice to them actually. I said ‘you know you’re not supposed to be doing this. Pick it back up and take it away’. They said ‘no we’re coming out’.” Kent Police confirmed they were called at 10.46am on Friday to a report of a dispute in Harvel Road in the village of Vigo, Kent. A spokesman for the force added: “The dispute involved a land owner and two men who are alleged to have fly-tipped on the land. “During the dispute, one of the alleged fly-tippers attempted to harm the land owner before they left the scene on foot. “Officers attended and seized a vehicle, which had been driven to the scene by the man who made the threats. Inquiries into the threatening behaviour are ongoing.” Gravesham council confirmed environmental enforcement officers attended with police on Friday and the investigation was in its early stages.

Author: Conor Clark

Read more here >>> Daily Express :: UK Feed