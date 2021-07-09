How to get rid of spots FAST – the 3 options

Spots are quick to form but slow to vanish, which can cause lots of problems if you’re preparing for a hot date, night out with your mates, or simply have to show your face in public and feel self-conscious of your spots. Don’t worry, here are ways to speed up the shrinking of a spot. Express.co.uk chatted to a world-leading Aesthetic Doctor and Global Lecturer in beauty and wellbeing Dr Jonquille Chantrey to find out the 3 fastest ways to get rid of spots.
There are lots of different kinds of spots, from blackheads and whiteheads to papules, pustules and cysts.
No matter where your spot is in your face, what kind of spot it is or how big it is, you won’t be able to make it disappear overnight.
However, there are a few ways to dramatically reduce the size and redness of the spot FAST.
Dr Jonquille Chantrey has revealed the three fastest ways to get rid of spots.
READ MORE- The best body washes for bacne, chest pimples, and bum breakouts 2021
Treatment
Ever heard of a Theraclear machine? You can’t buy one for yourself but you can visit a clinic that has one.
This machine is pure magic and Dr Chantrey reckons it is the quickest way to zap away a zit.
She explained: “In my clinic in Alderley Edge we have the Theraclear machine – it combines a specific type of light to reduce the bacteria and vacuum to rapidly remove acne breakouts and can be used on the face and body
“I’ve found this the fastest and most reliable method for my patients as well as controlling and preventing further recurrence when a course is followed.”
How to prevent spots
Don’t just rely on treatments to get rid of spots, you should have a regime in place to keep them at bay.
Dr Chantrey always recommends a set regime, but what should be doing depends upon the severity and cause of the acne.
Overall, the expert says a regimen that treats and protects the skin should include: cleanser, toner, exfoliation, antioxidant serum, sunscreen and a vitamin A derivative such as retinol or retinoic acid.
Author: Izzie Deibe
Read more here >>> Daily Express :: Health
Read More
0 Comments