Memorandum signed between Azerkhalcha OJSC and Azeripek LLC

On July 8, Azerkhalcha OJSC and Azeripek LLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation.

The directors of both agencies and other representatives attended the meeting.

Emin Mammadov, the Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, opened the meeting. In his speech, Emin Mammadov spoke about the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, the state’s attention and care in this area, fundamental changes, and plans for the near term. He explained that due to the great attention and care that carpet weaving receives internationally, President Ilham Aliyev approved the “State Program for the Protection and Development of Carpet Art in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018-2022” by the relevant decree. The successful implementation of the state program indicates that there will be more outstanding achievements in this area. One of the State Program’s main tasks is to export our carpets to the world market as a national brand.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, who plays a vital role in developing our national culture, has also made valuable contributions to the revival of carpet weaving.

Emin Mammadov emphasized that the Ministry of Economy and Azerkhalcha OJSC have been instructed to create, develop, and promote the “Azerbaijani carpet” brand in foreign markets. The “Azerbaijani carpet” brand is established. Our national patterned carpets exported to the world market are sold under this brand name. Now, diverse local and foreign young carpet weavers will make and introduce to the global market modern and classic carpets with national patterns that address the needs of today’s audiences. It is time to regain our place in the world market. Therefore, the development path will go through various successful partnerships.

Later, Zaur Yagubov, the director of Azeripek LLC, informed participants about the organization and his work so far. He further shared his positive views for future successful cooperation.

Both companies agree that the Memorandum aims to establish dynamic relationships in developing local silkworm breeding and build successful, beneficial, and bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Memorandum specifies that Azerkhalcha OJSC will purchase silk yarn for carpet weaving from Azeripek LLC, cooperate in supporting the sale of products, and exchange experience the production process of wool and silk yarn.

Notably, “Azerkhalcha” OJSC has not produced silk carpets until now. Now, it will use the silk it obtains from Azeripek LLC to weave new and experimental carpets. The company will export all types of woven carpets to the world market as soon as possible.

At the end of the meeting, Emin Mammadov, the chairman of Azerkhalcha OJSC, and Zaur Yagubov, the director of Azeripek LLC, signed the document.

