PUBG Mobile patch 1.5: Huge PUBG update is here to download

Battle Royale fans have been waiting all week for PUBG Mobile patch 1.5 to arrive and bring with it a wave of new content. But having changed the release date several times, this week’s new PUBG update can now be downloaded. It should be noted that while this new patch is available in several regions, some of the major ones will see it arrive a little later. This is usually done so that the development team can tackle any major issues before PUBG Mobile hits its most popular areas. Tencent has already revealed a lot about PUBG Mobile version 1.5, including the new content and features. And as a bonus, gamers can also unlock 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and Victorian Maiden Backpack by installing the latest version.

The Erangel map is getting a major rework, with six areas being transformed with futuristic buildings and tech. The local transportation hub has also been upgraded, with fast-functioning Hyperlines connecting the various cities of the island. Players can use these HyperLines to move between fixed locations at certain times and take advantage of these characteristics to employ more tactics.​ Other confirmed Erangel map changes include the following: Transit Center (previously Pochinki) Pochinki is the core of Erangel’s transport network, and has now become the transit center for the island. A new high-tech station and supporting transportation system will be located here. Travel on the city bus and use it as a form of mobile cover for an all new transportation experience. Port of Georgopol (previously Georgopol) The advantages of Georgopol as a logistics port will be further leveraged with the introduction of a brand-new central command center and fully-automated warehouse, giving rise to an efficient and advanced logistics port.

Tech Center (previously the School) This former school area now places greater emphasis on academic research and cutting-edge exploration. The latest scientific research results and cutting-edge technologies will be on display here. In terms of gameplay, there are many paths and structures here, and various unpredictable opportunities for confrontations. Security Center (previously the Military Base) The Military Base is responsible for monitoring the security of the entire island and providing armed support. Island-wide monitoring and rapid response facilities are deployed here. Logistics Agency (previously Yasnaya Polyana) The Logistics Agency is located in Yasnaya Polyana and is an important distribution center for supplies coming into Erangel. The supplies transported from the port will be classified, checked, and distributed from here to throughout Erangel.​ Energy Center (previously Mylta Power) This organization provides energy to all of Erangel and combines conventional energy generation with cutting-edge technology to produce a stable supply for the island’s civil and military buildings.

Other unique items have been added to the game, including a hover bike that can cover terrain better than any other vehicle. The amphibious Anti-gravity Motorcycle has seats for 2 and can be used to conveniently travel across the whole map. Other highlights from today’s PUBG Patch Notes include: New Firearm MG3: New MG3 Light Machine Gun: Using 7.62mm rounds, this weapon features a unique firing mode, and its rate of fire can be flexibly adjusted to 660 or 990 rounds per minute, allowing for both stable continuous shooting and rapid spraying. When used with a bipod, its recoil is significantly reduced while firing prone. This firearm only spawns in Air Drops. Adjustments to the M249: Now that the MG3 has been added to airdrops, the M249 will be removed from airdrops and will spawn on the ground throughout the map in Classic Mode instead. Rate of Fire Compensation System: Added a unified system for firearms with different frame rates to solve the problem of inconsistent rates of fire when the frame rates are different. 3rd Person Camera Perspective Settings: Added an option to adjust the TPP field of view. The TPP field of view can be adjusted in the settings. But this option will not apply to some devices with a screen that already has a large field of view. New Glass Windows: Added glass to some buildings in Erangel and Miramar. Glass can be broken by melee attacks, gunfire, or climbing through windows, and will make a noise when they are broken, but will not be restored after they are broken. Default Control Logic Improvements: Auto pick-up will be disabled when a character is using meds. If a melee weapon is picked up when a character already has a main weapon, the melee weapon will be stowed by default. If the ammo of a firearm has been used up (including spare ammo), and there is another weapon that still has ammo, the character will automatically switch to using this weapon. Team Deathmatch – Hangar Improvements Improved the cover near the Mansion spawn point so that it is almost as tall as the top of the fruit stand. Improved the size of the mini-map to make it easier to observe the battle situation.

Author: Gary Jones

