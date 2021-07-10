‘Absolutely brilliant!’ Co-op to launch new ‘extensive’ scheme in 1,500 stores

Supermarkets across the country are doing their bit to help the environment by reducing plastic. Co-op has announced it will roll out a new plastic recycling scheme to thousands of its UK stores

The food retailer has estimated that up to 300 tonnes of plastic bags and food wrapping could be recycled once the bins are in place in all stores. The new initiative comes after a trial of the recycling points in 50 stores last year. With 86 percent of shoppers saying they were likely to use the service, the trial proved to be successful. Co-op explained that, once recycled, the material on the bags and packaging will be turned into granules which are then made into other products.

“This will not only prevent unnecessary waste but also reduce plastic pollution. “By offering a simple and convenient solution to an everyday issue, we believe we can help communities to make small changes, that together will add up to a big difference for our environment.” Helen Bird, Strategic Technical Manager from WRAP, added: “There’s no doubt that unnecessary plastic needs to be reduced; including bags and wrapping which is a fifth of all consumer plastic packaging. “However, where it is necessary it is urgent to design it for recycling and ensure recycling systems are in place. “It’s great to see the roll out of collections across Co-op’s stores significantly contributing to the goal of The UK Plastics Pact for all plastic packaging to be recyclable by 2025. “Not only is the Co-op ensuring that the service is widely promoted, it is processing the material within the UK, demonstrating how we can build back better for the economy and environment.” Co-op customers have already shared their opinions of the scheme on social media, with many expressing their delight at the news. One person wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely brilliant!” Another shopper said: “That’s awesome guys.” One person commented: “Fantastic, thank you so much.” Another customer added: “You’re going to need a much bigger bin! But good news!”

