Ashleigh Barty partner: Who is Wimbledon finalist’s boyfriend Gary Kissick?

Ms Barty’s support team is clearly important to her success, after her semi-final win on July 8 she said: “All the opportunities I get, I get to do it with the people I love, people who have given so much of their time to help me be the best that I can be.

“We laugh every day, we smile every day through sometimes the heartache but the best moments as well.

“I want to share it with them and being able to lighten the mood is, I think, the most important thing in my day really. Just coming out here and having fun.”

In a recent post-match Wimbledon press conference Ms Ash was unwittingly caught off guard when journalists probed her about her relationship.